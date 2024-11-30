Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,588,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $207.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $215.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

