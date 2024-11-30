Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $207.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $215.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

