Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 570.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,760 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,001,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,893,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,842,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 31,052 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.39. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The firm had revenue of $53.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

