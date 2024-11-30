Bank of Stockton Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of Stockton decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $207.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.81 and a 12-month high of $215.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

