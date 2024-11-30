Barclays (LON:BARC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 265.50 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 264.95 ($3.37), with a volume of 413758094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.95 ($3.30).
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BARC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.44) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276 ($3.52).
In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.81), for a total value of £108,318.73 ($137,968.07). Also, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.17), for a total transaction of £272,415.96 ($346,982.50). Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
