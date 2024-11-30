Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Position Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $61,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,582.03. This trade represents a 80.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO opened at $340.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.12 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.38.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

