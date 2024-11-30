BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.93. 61,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 67,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 371,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 26,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

