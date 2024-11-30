BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.93. 61,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 67,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
