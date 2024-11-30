Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Target Price at $20.50

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

KRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

KRP stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 321.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,141.24. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 91,672 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 102.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,118,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,678 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Featured Articles

