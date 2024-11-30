Brokerages Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $678,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,358.20. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 7,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $162,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,498.63. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 880.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11,330.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. QuinStreet has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $26.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.09.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

