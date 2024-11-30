Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 44,282 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44,282 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 18,132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,016,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,356,000 after buying an additional 9,066,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,296,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,069,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,158,000 after buying an additional 858,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,817,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

