Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 98.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,871 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMHI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 16.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMHI opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

