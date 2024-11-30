Cerity Partners LLC Buys 11,558 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,078 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.85 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.