Cerity Partners LLC Buys 11,558 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,078 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.85 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto Group
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is a support level?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.