Cerity Partners LLC Buys 19,838 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,838 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PCOR opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.40 and a beta of 0.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $83.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,979,882.88. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $521,030.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,371,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,606,298.24. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,974. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.