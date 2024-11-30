Cerity Partners LLC Buys 27,891 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half in the second quarter worth $45,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI opened at $74.61 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.