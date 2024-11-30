Cerity Partners LLC Buys 9,310 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,177 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 592.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,823. This represents a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,950.50. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,073,520. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average of $144.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

