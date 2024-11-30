Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.