Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ResMed by 196.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 182.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.70.

NYSE:RMD opened at $249.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $156.39 and a one year high of $260.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.60. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,428.62. This trade represents a 22.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,334 shares of company stock valued at $16,379,713 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

