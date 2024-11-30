Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hexcel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

NYSE HXL opened at $63.39 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

