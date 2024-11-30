Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Post worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POST. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Post by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,089,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 141,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.
Post Price Performance
Post stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.73 and a one year high of $121.07.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
