Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $407.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $232.29 and a 52-week high of $409.03. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

