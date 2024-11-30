Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,533,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,932,000 after purchasing an additional 263,690 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,842,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,970,000 after acquiring an additional 51,736 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 115.1% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,250,000 after acquiring an additional 438,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,709,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

