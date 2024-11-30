Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE OXY opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

