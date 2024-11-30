Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.6 %

Teleflex stock opened at $193.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.66 and a 1-year high of $257.85.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.