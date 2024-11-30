Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 11,337 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at $493,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,711,000.
Solventum Price Performance
SOLV opened at $71.51 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
