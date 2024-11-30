Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 11,337 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at $493,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,711,000.

SOLV opened at $71.51 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

SOLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

