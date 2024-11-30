Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 133,810 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 400.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 94,178 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,333.96. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

