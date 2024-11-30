Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,639,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,761,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,186.25. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

BFAM opened at $115.63 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.79 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.