Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,679. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR opened at $9,235.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,052.58 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9,400.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,631.35.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $125.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

