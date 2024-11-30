Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,187 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AES by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the period. M&G PLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 12.7% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,511,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,235,000 after buying an additional 732,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,694,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,286,000 after buying an additional 82,956 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AES by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,522,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 193,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AES. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.04 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. AES’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

