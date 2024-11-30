Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,144 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TowneBank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2,100.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Stock Performance

TOWN stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. TowneBank has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $37.77.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.80 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 50.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

