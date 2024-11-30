Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 114,914 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,914 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $15,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,287.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 328,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 319,065 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,298,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 173,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,183,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $45,276.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,396.96. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 6,630 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $252,271.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,303.65. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,877 shares of company stock valued at $299,578. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

