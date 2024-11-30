Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 154,909 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Freshpet worth $60,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total transaction of $790,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,351,949.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,678 shares of company stock worth $1,480,217 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Freshpet from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $153.05 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.49.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

