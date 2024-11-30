Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $61,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 138.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIPR opened at $109.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.76). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 52.51%. The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 135.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

