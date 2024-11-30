Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,015 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of AutoNation worth $57,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,910,000 after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,832,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,141,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,250,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AN opened at $178.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.01 and a twelve month high of $197.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AN

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.