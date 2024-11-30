Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 92,217 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,017,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $62,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Range Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,121.50. This trade represents a 56.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $40,111.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,274.66. The trade was a 27.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of RRC opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $615.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

