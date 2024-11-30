Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $57.92 Million Stock Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,886 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.29% of RXO worth $57,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RXO alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in RXO by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RXO by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in RXO by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in RXO by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RXO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

RXO Trading Up 0.9 %

RXO stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23, a PEG ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.