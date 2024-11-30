Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 902,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,992 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $60,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Trex by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Trex by 576.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

TREX stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Trex’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

