Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 193,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 1.3 %

CHDN stock opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.06. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.10 and a 52 week high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.409 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Read Our Latest Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.