Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nuvalent worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 19.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. First Turn Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 42.3% in the third quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 359,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,275,135.50. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Flynn sold 2,000,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.75, for a total value of $195,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,670,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,542,548. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,098,795 shares of company stock valued at $205,184,931. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUVL. Barclays began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

View Our Latest Report on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $96.68 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.79 and a 52 week high of $113.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.35). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvalent

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.