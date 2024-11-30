Citigroup Inc. Has $9.76 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Pool by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $377.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.72. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

