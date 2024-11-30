Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FLOT stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.