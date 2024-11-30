Citigroup Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $345.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.20. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 678.39, a P/E/G ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 59.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $769,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

