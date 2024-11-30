Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $501,000 Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,122 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 47.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

AMR stock opened at $245.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.53 and a 200 day moving average of $257.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.33. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMR shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

