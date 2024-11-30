CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 348.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,937,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,481,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,591 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 8.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,031,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,818,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 85.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,691,977.60. This represents a 15.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $576,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,288.40. This represents a 16.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,520 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CXW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

