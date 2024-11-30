Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Receives $363.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $363.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,215,000 after acquiring an additional 78,880 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,177,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corpay by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,497,000 after buying an additional 70,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $381.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $236.15 and a fifty-two week high of $385.30.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

