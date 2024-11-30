CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.5 %

CRWD opened at $345.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.39, a PEG ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.80 and its 200-day moving average is $313.20. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.