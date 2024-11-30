CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Oppenheimer

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $365.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

CRWD opened at $345.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.39, a P/E/G ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

