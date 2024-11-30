Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,027 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 27.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 6.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NHI opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.69.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The business had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

