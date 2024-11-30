Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,052,000 after acquiring an additional 804,885 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,145,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,099,000 after buying an additional 696,766 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,328,000 after purchasing an additional 629,508 shares during the period. Finally, Valliance Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 745.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

