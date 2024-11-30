DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.95.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
