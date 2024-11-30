DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $258.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $256.00 to $258.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.0 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $207.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $126.24 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.